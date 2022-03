Come together for fitness and fun at the reimagined Syracuse WorkForce Run.

After a virtual event in 2020 and a small run in 2021, the corporate challenge is back with an in-person event happening this summer. The run is happening Tuesday, June 21, and begins at 6:45 p.m. at Onondaga Lake Park. For more information and to signup you can visit, SyracuseWorkForceRun.com.