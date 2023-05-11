(WSYR-TV) — May is the time of year for many young musicians to showcase what they’ve learned over the past school year. and the Syracuse Youth Chorus is going to show off just that. Their spring concert is coming up May 21 at Hendricks Chapel, and they paid Bridge Street a visit to preview what concert attendees can expect.

The spring concert is set for 2 p.m. at Hendricks Chapel in Syracuse on May 21. The chorus will also hold auditions for the upcoming 2023-2024 season June 3 and 4.

To learn more or sign up for an audition, visit syracuseyouthchorus.org.