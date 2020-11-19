Syracuse’s Acoustic Guitar Project Is Back With New Songs And A Virtual Concert

One guitar, one week, and one song. That’s the concept behind the Syracuse Acoustic Guitar Project and it’s back with five new songs.

The project started in Syracuse in 2014 by Jeffrey Peppers Rodgers now has 40 songs to date. This year, they are highlighting musicians in their teens or early 20’s. This year the Acoustic Guitar Project is featuring, Ella Drotar, Emalee Herrington, Grace Krichbaum, Kyle Micho and Nate Glyn.

The Syracuse Acoustic Guitar Project will be having their concert, virtually from Syracuse’s Subcat Studios this Friday November 20th at 7pm. The concert is free to watch to learn more you can click here.