Syracuse’s Acoustic Guitar Project Is Back With New Songs And A Virtual Concert

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

One guitar, one week, and one song. That’s the concept behind the Syracuse Acoustic Guitar Project and it’s back with five new songs.    

The project started in Syracuse in 2014 by Jeffrey Peppers Rodgers now has 40 songs to date.  This year, they are highlighting musicians in their teens or early 20’s.  This year the Acoustic Guitar Project is featuring, Ella Drotar, Emalee Herrington, Grace Krichbaum, Kyle Micho and Nate Glyn.   

The Syracuse Acoustic Guitar Project will be having their concert, virtually from Syracuse’s Subcat Studios this Friday November 20th at 7pm. The concert is free to watch to learn more you can click here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected