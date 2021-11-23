Syracuse’s Christmas Tree Lighting Returns

The “Home for the Holidays” celebration is returning to Syracuse’s Clinton Square.

The event – which includes the lighting of the city’s official Christmas tree – is set to take place on Friday, November 26 starting at 6:00 p.m.

The annual event went virtual in 2020 but is happening in-person again this year. It’ll include musical entertainment from Brownskin Band (a local R&B/Soul band from Syracuse) and student singers from Onondaga Hill Middle School.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens will be joined on stage by the three young winners of the “Holidays Around the World” Art Competition to light the tree. Santa Claus is also expected to make an appearance.

This year, the ceremony will be recorded and available to watch online by mid-December.

If you want to be a part of the fun, visit syracusetreelighting.com for more information.