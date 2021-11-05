Tabby, A Dating App For Cat People Scores A ‘Shark Tank’ Deal

A dating app for cat people with ties to Central New York debuted on Shark Tank in time for National Cat Lover’s Day and let’s just say they made a deal.

Tabby, a subsidiary of dig dates, a dating app for dogs, was co-founded by former NewsChannel 9 Reporter Leigh Isaccson D’Angelo. Tabby launched in August 2020 and it’s her second venture: Three years ago she launched Dig, a dating app for dog lovers. She co-created both apps as a way to help people who love their pets, find love too.

On Tabby, subscribers can filter their potential matches by pet size and they’re prompted with cat-specific questions too.

Tabby dating app founders Sterling Davis, Leigh and Nathan Kehn put $300,000 into the tank in exchange for a 20 percent interest with Mr. Wonderful, Kevin O’Leary. Now just a week after being on the show, Leigh adds that interest has soared and ultimately, she hopes more people get on board.

“Tell all your single cat lover and dog lover friends that Dig and Tabby are here for them and we’d love to see you on the app,” she says.

To learn more, visit TabbyDates.com or DigDates.com.