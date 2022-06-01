Creating a safe space at school is more important than ever, especially given the news in Uvalde, TX. Locally one psychologist says that fostering an environment to keep the conversation going is key.

Michael Gilbert is a Psychologist with the Syracuse City School District and he says that the latest tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has had an impact on many here locally.

“It does impact our communities for sure, not only our kids but also the families and the teachers and all of the support staff that work with those kids,” he adds.

He also stresses the importance of keeping these incidents top of mind for everyone. Staying aware and knowing what protocols are in place can also be instrumental in maintaining safety at school and making kids feel like they’re safe.

“Building relationships, modeling how we express emotions, checking in with each other, these are all things that have to be a daily occurrence,” he says. “These incidents aren’t normal and I don’t want our kids to think this is normal because it’s not.”

There are resources for parents in broaching the difficult questions children may ask. To learn more about how to talk to your kids and keep the lines of communication open, visit The American School Counselor Association.