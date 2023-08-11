(WSYR-TV) — Things are heating up this weekend at the Syracuse Inner Harbor. The Taco and Margarita Festival is tomorrow, starting at noon, and friend of Bridge Street Nick Ford is here from Limp Lizard Barbecue, which will be participating in the festival.
Food Vendors include:
- Limp Lizard
- Elm Street Taco
- Walking Taco
- Birria Quesa
- Tacos Syracuse
- Mamacita’s
- Calle Tropical
- Baja Cali Taco
- XO Taco
- Bold Coast Lobster
- The Baked Potato Express
- Oompa Loompyas
- Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
- Rancho La Gloria Margaritas
- Ashley Lynn Wineries
The Taco and Margarita Festival hits the Inner Harbor tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. With more than a dozen vendors and fireworks on the waterfront to close the night. Check out the Limp Lizard website at LimpLizardBBQ.com. You can learn more about the festival on Facebook.