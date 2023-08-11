(WSYR-TV) — Things are heating up this weekend at the Syracuse Inner Harbor. The Taco and Margarita Festival is tomorrow, starting at noon, and friend of Bridge Street Nick Ford is here from Limp Lizard Barbecue, which will be participating in the festival.

Food Vendors include:

Limp Lizard

Elm Street Taco

Walking Taco

Birria Quesa

Tacos Syracuse

Mamacita’s

Calle Tropical

Baja Cali Taco

XO Taco

Bold Coast Lobster

The Baked Potato Express

Oompa Loompyas

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

Rancho La Gloria Margaritas

Ashley Lynn Wineries

The Taco and Margarita Festival hits the Inner Harbor tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. With more than a dozen vendors and fireworks on the waterfront to close the night. Check out the Limp Lizard website at LimpLizardBBQ.com. You can learn more about the festival on Facebook.