Tacos With A Healthy Twist

Holistic Nutrition Coach and Blogger Gabriella Rosetti-Hughes serves up a taco Tuesday recipe with a healthy twist.

Her Pulled Chicken Verde Tostadas are a great year-round dish and easy to make too. It can be made gluten, dairy and meat free. You can also swap in vegetarian variations too. Gabbi adds that the recipe is versatile because you can add whatever toppings you enjoy most.

“Pickled veggies go great with any tacos and especially this recipe for flavor and looks. I love pickling carrots, jalapenos, and onions and the recipe for the pickling brine is also mine and can be found on my website,” she says.

As a certified holistic nutrition coach and a registered yoga teacher, Gabbi helps people with their own healthy eating journey and loves blogging about her food adventures too. To learn more about how she can help you, visit her online at glowinghealthynutrition.com.