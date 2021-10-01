Tailgating Tips From Hofmann Sausage Company

One of the best things to do this time of year is tailgate and there’s nothing like a good hot dog or sausage to kick off an outdoor football party. The company known as America’s hot dog, Hofmann Sausage Company, has been serving up their famous franks since 1879 and Regional General Manager Gary Lennox says there’s plenty of options to choose from.

“You don’t just do hot dogs and hamburgers anymore. You’ve got to add in the sausages and the chips and dips too,” he says.

Hofmann sausages taste great and they’re simple to prepare making them a great choice for any tailgate party. Hofmann also provides a variety of fully-cooked products to serve at a tailgate including beer brats, jalapeno cheddar sausages, chicken sausages and more. They’ve also launched a seasonal limited edition of Oktoberfest Beer Bratwurst made with a New York Amber Ale.

“We like to say that we’re born in Germany but raised in Syracuse since 1879 and the reason we’ve been able to expand to these different items is because of the German Franks and the Snappy’s,” Gary adds.

You can find your favorite franks or even try a new flavor or two today. They’re available for purchase at your local grocery store across New York State. Learn more about them online too at HofmannSausage.com.