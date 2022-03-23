Throughout March — thousands of Central New Yorkers have been raising awareness of domestic and sexual violence.

Vera House’s White Ribbon Campaign encourages everyone to wear a white ribbon or wristband to show you will not support, commit, or remain silent about abuse. It focuses on men’s role in promoting healthy relationships with women, not just romantically but in society and in workplaces.

“The White Ribbon Campaign at Vera House, I think, is both an invitation and it’s a promise” says Rev. Brian Konkel, the Dean of Hendricks Chapel at Syracuse University and chair of this year’s White Ribbon Campaign. “It’s an invitation for men and boys to take responsibility to make this community better and it’s a promise that these efforts each and every day will make it so. Vera House has been doing great work for a long time and it’s an honor for me to be a part of it in the midst of these incredibly important times.”

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan has been named honorary co-chair of the 2022 campaign, alongside Frankie Jupiter of CNYCentral’s Channel 3.

“At first, I thought, well, I’m an ally to women” says Donovan. “But then as you as you really dive into it, you realize where maybe you’ve misspoken in your own life and then you start to pick up on how people around you are saying and doing things and this whole program and mission is about stopping that. Making sure you’re in real time, checking yourself and checking the people around you.”

All are invited to participate in the 2022 White Ribbon Walk. It is happening Friday, March 25 starting at 12 p.m. in Clinton Square.

Here are some other ways you can help support Vera House’s White Ribbon Campaign:

Click here to learn more about Vera House’s White Ribbon Campaign. 2022 marks the 28th year the campaign has been held.

Anyone who is suffering from domestic violence, sexual abuse and elder abuse and needs help can call (315) 468-3260. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.