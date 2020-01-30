Take a Trip out West with Holiday Vacations and Mike Price

Planning a summer getaway in the winter can be just what we need to escape the winter blues. Travel Host and former News Channel 9 Reporter Mike Price has a solution to melt away those blues.

From August 3 through the 12 travelers are invited to explore the west. The trip will feature stops in some of America’s most historical locations including, Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park and Grand Tetons National Park.

The trip is August 3 to 12 and includes all accommodations, airfare, 13 meals, motor coach transportation, tour director, local guides and more.

“Our first stop will be at Glacier National Park and you’ll see a lot of glaciers there and lakes that were made by the glaciers through the years,” he says. “We travel in red coaches from the 1930s that have a rollback top and big open windows so you can see the mountains and the scenery,” he adds.

The trip culminates in Salt Lake City Utah and Price says it’s a great way to see parts of the country that you may not get to otherwise.

For those interested in learning more about the trip, Holiday Vacations will host two events for travelers to learn more. Those travel shows are Tuesday, February 4th at 10am, 2pm and 7pm at the Holiday Inn on Electronics Parkway in Liverpool and Wedensday, February 5th at 10am, 2pm and 7pm at the Holiday Inn on North Street in Auburn. As a bonus, you’ll get a $100 dollar coupon for attending either of the shows.

To learn more about Holiday Vacations call 800-826-2266 or visit HolidayVacations.com and use the keyword “Syracuse.”