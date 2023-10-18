(WSYR-TV) — Located in the rolling hills of Central New York, Wonderland Forest has proven to be much more than a campground.

General manager Ricky Monroe tells us more about the site and the music venue.

The location recently hosted two music festivals.

This Saturday, the 11th annual Run of the Dead will take place throughout the campground trails. The spooky Walk of the Dead is also happening at Wonderland Forest for the next two Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Wonderland Forest is located at 4812 S Cook Road in LaFayette. Learn more at WonderlandForest.com. You can also find them on Facebook.