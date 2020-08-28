Take In A Taste of The Fair At Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards has always played a major role in the hustle and bustle of the New York State Fair and despite this year’s cancellation, they invite you to take in the apple hill campus from a safe social distance.

President Eddie Brennan says that practices are in place to ensure that everyone can enjoy the same sense of community and state pride that comes with a visit to the orchard and tasting room. Apple picking, new menu items and plenty of outdoor seating are all part of this year’s experience at Beak and Skiff, he adds.

Apple picking is officially underway on the apple hill campus. To learn more about what’s in season and how to plan your next trip, visit BeakandSkiff.com.

