Take the Big Apple Crunch Challenge And Support Local Farmers In NY State

It’s apple harvest season, and the New York Apple Association, FarmOn! Foundation and the New York Department of Agriculture have teamed up to bring the Take the Big Apple Crunch Challenge to everyone across the state.

Registered Dietician and New York Apples Spokesperson Kelly Springer says participants from Central New York and beyond are invited to take a bite out of a New York state apple to bring awareness to New York farmers during harvest season.

Participants can upload a photo or video biting into an apple on social media using the hashtag #BigAppleCrunch and tagging @ApplesfromNY on Instagram or @NYapples on Facebook for a chance to win one of 10 $250 gift cards. Winners will be announced on November 5th.

The ninth annual #BigAppleCrunch is also a great way to support local farmers in the area, Kelly says. To participate in the challenge and to find an apple orchard near you, visit ApplesFromNY.com.