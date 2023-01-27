(WSYR-TV) — The Front Row Players are an organization that lets people of all abilities showcase their love musical theatre.

Next month, they along with the Temple Adath Yeshurun will have a ‘Take the Stage’ fundraiser at the temple. Deborah Cavanagh, President and Founder of Front Row Players and Leo Eisner, Board Member and member of Temple Adath Yeshurun. Cavanagh and Eisner discuss the history of Front Row Players and the positive impact it has made on our community and to the families and caregivers who have actors in this program.

As for the event, Syracuse players Symir Torrence and Benny Williams will appear the fundraiser. The event will also include a mix and mingle with beer tastings as well as performances from some of the Front Row Players. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at FrontRowPlayers.org.