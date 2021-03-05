Take Time Offline and Unplug from Your Devices

With Zoom calls, texts and social media there’s no denying that technology has played a major role in our lives amid the pandemic and it’s important to “unplug” now more than ever.

Celebrated on the first Friday of March, the National Day of Unplugging has taken a new meaning this year. Started in 2009 about balancing life and technology the annual event is in its 12th year.

Executive Director of “Unplug Collaborative” Kim Cavallo tells us usually there would be live events to elevate human connection over digital engagement. While this year looks different, Cavallo mentions like other holidays everyone has their own way to observe and can “unplug” in their own way.

For more information visit NationalDayOfUnplugging.com.