(WSYR-TV) — Diocese of Syracuse associates Bill Crist and Joan Spector join us with details on the 2nd annual Light The Way Charity Golf Tournament that is being held June 19 at Shenandoah Golf Club at Turning Stone Resort and Casino.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Light a Child’s Future Scholarship Program. This allows financially disadvantaged students and families to attend Catholic schools in Central New York.

The event will feature 18 holes no matter rain or shine with shotgun starting at 1 p.m. There will also be prize opportunities all day. Complimentary snacks and beverages are included.

For more information, check out SyracuseDiocese.org.