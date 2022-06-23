With a fresh summer season upon us, it is time to start letting the pets outside. With this change, it is important to make sure they are safe.

One of the most important things to take into account is the hydration of your pet. Charlotte Reed, pet and lifestyle expert, echoed this take.

“Pet parents are always on the go,” said Reed, “So you want to make sure you take your water but you also want to have a good water bowl with you.”

Sun protection, especially for breeds prone to skin cancer, is a huge habit to form with your pets. Pet sunscreen is indeed a thing, and it is important to use. Flea and tick protection is also a huge step to take; not only can the pets suffer, but the owners can too.

Protecting your pets is a big responsibility going into the summer, but Reed got us one step ahead of the game.