(WSYR-TV)– Louis Pratt, a leader for Students Against Destructive Driving, connected with us to talk about keeping the roads safe this summer with new drivers. Pratt claims if teens buckle up and put away their phones, they might save a life.

Teenager drivers spike a 20 percent death rate from now until the end of the year. Pratt informs both parents and teenagers how not only drive more safely, but how parents can have the conversation with their children to ensure that teenagers are safe behind the wheel.

For more information, check out nrsf.org.