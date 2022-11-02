(WSYR-TV) — Here’s a concept that might seem uncomfortable: there’s nothing selfish about taking care of yourself. During November, we’re going to talk about self care, and share some ideas on how you can take care of yourself.

Kate Houck, executive director of David’s Refuge, talks about the practice of “earthing” or “grounding” and the benefits it has when it comes to self-care.

Kate says that earthing, the practice of walking barefoot in the grass, has been shown to reduce cortisol levels in our bodies. Cortisol is something that contributes to stress, and even weight gain. She emphasizes that just five minutes of earthing a day can significantly reduce stress, help you sleep better, and even boost energy levels.

For more tips and to learn more about Caregiver Appreciation Month, you can visit DavidsRefuge.org.