Taking Virtual Steps To Accept For All

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

GiGi’s Playhouse Syracuse supports people with Down syndrome and their families. Due to the coronavirus the organization had to cut in person services and canceled all events during an important fundraising season.

Taking on the virtual world now, Gigi’s Playhouse created content online to continue supporting families.

On June 6th all 60 GiGi’s Playhouse locations will virtually take 7 million Steps to Accept across America with an over arching goal of 50 million steps for Global Acceptance and Step to Accept across the world! 

For more information on GiGi’s Playhouse or to register for the Steps to Accept virtual event visit http://www.gigisplayhouse.org/syracuse.

