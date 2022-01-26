Talking education: Syracuse Onondaga NAACP hosts virtual forum

The Syracuse Onondaga NAACP is connecting the community with local school superintendents for a virtual forum about the state of education in our area.

“Education is at such a pivotal point right now because parents aren’t sure if it’s safe to send their kids to school or if it’s safe to leave them” says Gwendolyn Muok, Chair of the Education Committee at the Syracuse Onondaga NAACP.

The February 27th event will feature three superintendents: Jaime Alicea, Superintendent of the Syracuse City School District; Daniel Bowles, Superintendent of the North Syracuse Central School District; and Dr. Donna DeSiato, Superintendent of the East Syracuse Minoa School District.

A student from Jamesville-DeWitt is also scheduled to take part.

Among the topics which will be discussed:

COVID-19

Remote learning vs. in-class instruction

Trauma

Culturally responsive teaching in K-12 classrooms

Proficiency rates

Graduation trends

“Education is paramount and it’s always on in the forefront of for NAACP here in Syracuse” says Linda Brown-Robinson, Co-Chair of the Education Committee Co-Chair at the Syracuse Onondaga NAACP and Western Region Director of the New York State NAACP. “We feel you can’t succeed in life if you don’t educate yourself in K through 12 and beyond.”

The Syracuse Onondaga NAACP’s Community Education Forum is planned for Thursday, January 27. It starts at 6pm and all local parents and students are invited to be part of it. The event will be on Zoom, Facebook and YouTube.

Click here to register now.

If you would like to submit a question in advance, you can e-mail it to SyracuseNaacpActso@gmail.com.