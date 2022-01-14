Talking football: Bills to face Patriots in cold Buffalo

It’s a big weekend ahead for football fans as the NFL playoffs begin! Two games Saturday, three more on Sunday with Wildcard weekend wrapping up Monday night with a game you can watch on NewsChannel 9.

Saturday’s primetime matchup will take place in Buffalo with the Bills hosting the New England Patriots. They’ll play at Highmark Stadium at 8:15 pm.

Watch the video above to see Steve and Sistina discuss the game and the expected cold temperatures with Thad Brown, Sports Director at WROC-TV, our sister station in Rochester.

Don’t miss two Buffalo Bills specials on NewsChannel 9:

Saturday: Countdown to Kickoff from 5 pm to 6 pm

Sunday: Buffalo Kickoff LIVE from 11 am to 12 pm

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will face off Monday night. You can watch it on NewsChannel 9 starting at 8 pm.