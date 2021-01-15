Talking Football With Thad Brown of ‘Buffalo Kick-Off Live’

The Buffalo Bills have been called the most dangerous team in the playoffs and many will be glued to their televisions as they host the Ravens on Saturday night in Orchard Park.

For the first time since 1995 the Bills are headed to the second round and NewsChannel 9 has two hours of pre-game coverage. Thad Brown is one of the host’s of ‘Buffalo Kick-Off Live’ and says that there’s a lot of excitement around the game, given the team’s playoff timeline and their upcoming matchup with the Ravens.

The Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. but don’t miss ‘Buffalo Kick-Off Live’ tonight, at 7:30 p.m., and even more coverage Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.

