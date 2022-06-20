Only one third of teens have conversations with their parents about investing according to a study conducted by Fidelity Investments.

Senior Vice President of Communications for Fidelity Susan Coburn says money can be a tough topic for kids. “The important party really is just to get started,” she notes.

Fidelity Investments focuses largely on educating people and providing information about saving and spending money wisely.

This study presents the findings of an online sample of 2,014 13-17 year-olds taken in April 2022. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have volunteered to participate in online surveys and polls.

