(WSYR-TV) — Sam Hollander has written and produced hits for artists like Panic! at the Disco, One Direction, Katy Perry and Ringo Starr. His new book “21-Hit Wonder, Flopping My Way to the Top of the Charts” hits the shelves Dec. 6, and his book tour brings him to Syracuse University Nov. 30.

Sam Hollander will be speaking in the Lender auditorium at Syracuse’s Whitman School of Management Wednesday night at 6:45 p.m.

His book, “21-Hit Wonder” goes on sale on Dec. 6. You can learn a lot more about Sam and the book by checking out his website at SamHollanderSongs.com.