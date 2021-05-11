Talking With SU Alum and Crossword Creator Adesina O. Koiki

They say solving crossword puzzles is like mental yoga. It’s both a challenging and relaxing task all at the same time. So what’s it like to be the man or woman behind creating them?

Syracuse University Alum Adesina O.Koiki has made a living creating and solving puzzles for the New York Times and says there are tips we can all use to master the crossword each day.

From finding tips and tricks online, to creating the perfect puzzle, Adesina says it’s all in good fun and they’re always solvable, even if it takes a little time.

To learn more about Adesina, visit AlotOfSportsTalk.com.