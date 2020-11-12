“Talley’s Folly” At Syracuse Stage

Syracuse Stage is kicking off their new season with Lanford Wilson’s romance “Talley’s Folly.”

The show, which features a cast of two, stars Kate Hamil and Jason O’Connel and tells the story of music, moonlight and an unlikely romance.

“Talley’s Folly” was filmed at Syracuse Stage and will be available for streaming now through November 22nd. To learn more visit SyracuseStage.org.