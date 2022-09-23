(WSYR-TV) — There’s a lot of excitement at the Museum of Science and Technology in Armory Square with the new National Grid ExploraDome now open.

We are now just one week away from one of the events that helps make that all possible: TAP into the MOST.

The museum’s famed tasting event will feature dozens of the best regional beer, wine, cider, and spirits—and some of the Syracuse area’s favorite foods.

Proceeds from TAP into the MOST support the museum’s educational programs and ongoing exhibit preservation efforts.

General tickets are $70 and VIP tickets are $100.

For more information, you can check out MOST.org.