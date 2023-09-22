(WSYR-TV) — Adult beverages and science might not exactly sound like a proper one-two punch, but it is the concoction that will have people tapping into the MOST one week from today.

The MOST is teaming up with friends of the show, Nave Law, for this promotion and Lauren Kochian, from the Most and Aimee Tarin, from Nave, joined Steve and Iris to preview the event.

50+ tastings of regional beer, wine, cider, spirits

20+ Syracuse-area restaurants and food vendors

Silent auction of local gift cards and baskets

VIP tickets include early entry and access to exclusive VIP lounge

Supports the mission of the MOST

TAP into the MOST is Friday, September 29, from 6-9 pm at The Most in Armory Square. Tickets start at $70 with VIP tickets $100. You can purchase those at most.org.