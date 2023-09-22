(WSYR-TV) — Adult beverages and science might not exactly sound like a proper one-two punch, but it is the concoction that will have people tapping into the MOST one week from today.
The MOST is teaming up with friends of the show, Nave Law, for this promotion and Lauren Kochian, from the Most and Aimee Tarin, from Nave, joined Steve and Iris to preview the event.
- 50+ tastings of regional beer, wine, cider, spirits
- 20+ Syracuse-area restaurants and food vendors
- Silent auction of local gift cards and baskets
- VIP tickets include early entry and access to exclusive VIP lounge
- Supports the mission of the MOST
TAP into the MOST is Friday, September 29, from 6-9 pm at The Most in Armory Square. Tickets start at $70 with VIP tickets $100. You can purchase those at most.org.