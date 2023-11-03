(WSYR-TV) — Neighbors in the Strathmore section of Syracuse get together over food and drinks every year for a good cause. It’s something they have been taking part in for more than 20 years.

Taste of Strathmore benefits Most Holy Rosary School. It’s the biggest fundraiser for the school. Co-chair and parent Kara Azria joined with a sample of some of the food that will be offered.

Taste of Strathmore takes place November 4, 2023 from 5:30 to 9:30 pm at Most Holy Rosary School which is located at 1031 Bellevue Avenue in Syracuse.

Presale tickets are $25 or tickets are $30 at the door. You can get tickets from parents, the school or by email: TasteOfStrathmore@gmail.com