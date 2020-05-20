Taste of Syracuse Going Virtual

Interactive Maps

Posted: / Updated:

So many of us love the Taste of Syracuse – the big food festival which kicks off the summer festival season in Central New York!

Organizers didn’t want to cancel it entirely for 2020, but couldn’t hold the event that draws hundreds of thousands of people to Syracuse’s Clinton Square the first weekend in June. So they’ve turned the festival into a virtual one.

“We know that the Taste of Syracuse isn’t just about the food and music, it’s about bringing our community together.”  

Carrie Wojtaszek, Chief Operations Officer, Galaxy Media

With that concept in mind, Wojtaszek and her team at Galaxy Media (which puts on Taste of Syracuse) are working to give the community a ‘taste’ of what they’re used to.

While you won’t be able to enjoy the food and dollar samples at the festival — you will be able to get special food and beverage deals at restaurants and eateries that usually participate. Among them:

  • JJ’s Miss Syracuse Diner (Pot Roast Sandwich or Meatball Sub)
  • Glazed & Confused (Donut Nachos)
  • Byblos (Falafal Patties Sandwich or Entree)

The ‘Taste Takeout Specials’ will be available from June 5th through June 12th, and more restaurants are being added daily.

You can also make some favorite Taste of Syracuse foods at home. Several recipes have been added to the Taste website (click here). Make them yourself, then snap a picture of your creation and upload it to social media. You’ll be eligible to win a $50 gift card to both Tops Friendly Markets and a local restaurant.

A special virtual Taste of Syracuse event will also be held on June 5th and 6th starting at 6pm each night. Festival “goers” can go to the Taste Facebook page and enjoy special content including videos of both local and national music acts performing at past festivals.

To learn more about all of this and the virtual Taste of Syracuse, you can visit TasteOfSyracuse.com 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

