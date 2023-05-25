(WSYR-TV) — Soon the people of CNY will pack the streets of Clinton Square for the Taste of Syracuse.

Samples from local eateries will be offered for only $2 and this year the Taste of Syracuse will feature a new streamlined layout centralized around Clinton Street.

But over the years the event has become more than the food and music the event has to offer. There is a big philanthropic venture to the Taste of Syracuse as well. This year, Peace, Inc. Big Brothers, Big Sisters and Sleep in Heavenly Peace are the benefactors from the event. John Bruzdzinski of Peace and Jon Wright of SHP joined Dawn Kellogg of Summit Federal Credit Union on set to discuss the efforts of raising money and awareness for their causes.

To learn more about the two charities, and the Taste of Syracuse itself, visit TasteOfSyracuse.com.

Summit Federal Credit Union’s “Taste of Syracuse 2023” presented by Tops is scheduled Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3, in and around Clinton Square from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.