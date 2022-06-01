One of downtown Syracuse’s biggest summer celebrations is back in person in Clinton Square. Food, fun and music are all on tap as part of the retuning event too. The annual event that took a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 is back and bigger than ever, Galaxy Media Chief Operating Officer Carrie Wojtaszek says.

“We’re excited to be back and are ready to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the Taste of Syracuse,” Carrie adds. “No matter what you’re looking for, musically or food-wise, we truly can say we’ve got it at the Taste of Syracuse!”

The Taste of Syracuse also plans to collect donations in support of the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center and the Make-A-Wish of Central New York. All proceeds from the activities at The Summit Federal Credit Union tent and the Tops Friendly Markets tent will be donated to the charities

The Summit Federal Credit Union Taste of Syracuse, Central New York’s biggest food and music festival, will return on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022. The festival runs from 11am to 11pm in downtown Syracuse with each vendor offering a special $2 tasting menu. To learn more about this year’s event, visit TasteOfSyracuse.com.