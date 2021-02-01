Taste the Middle East with Sinbad Sweets

While we cannot travel amid COVID-19 you can experience a taste of Middle Eastern cuisine right here in Syracuse with Sinbad Sweets.   

Assad Almajid opened the storefront in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood in the spring of 2019. At Sinbad Sweets they offer a large variety of dishes ranging from their signature “stretchy ice cream” to falafel and kebabs. During the pandemic Assad has made sure no one goes hungry and has served over 6,500 meals since the pandemic began. Almajid demonstrates how to prepare their dish of Chicken Shish Kebab on Bridge Street this morning. 

Ingredients: 

  • 3 pounds of chicken breast cut into cubes   
  • 2 tablespoons white vinegar  
  • 3 tablespoons yogurt  
  • 3 tablespoons tomato molasses   
  • 1 tablespoon coriander  
  • 10 garlic cloves  
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper   
  • 1 teaspoon ginger
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons paprika   
  • 1/4 cup olive oil   
  • 1/4 cup water

Sinbad Sweets is located at 2727 James Street in Syracuse. For more information you can call them at 315-565-5655 or visit them online at SinbadSweets.net  

