(WSYR-TV) — Summer is the perfect time to enjoy a cool, refreshing sweet treat. Sicilian Breeze shares some of their best gelato and Italian ice flavors.

Sicilian Breeze owner Domenick Brancato hails from Sicily in Italy, and decided to bring a taste of Italian dessert to the Central New York community.

Gelato may be the better option for dairy and ice cream lovers since it has more of a creamlike base. Italian Ice is more of an icy dessert, which may be better for someone who is lactose intolerant or prefers their dessert without any dairy.

You can find Sicilian Breeze Italian Ice at local stores such as Spera’s, Nichols, Greenhouse, Lombardi’s, and several others. They will also have a gelato stand in the Dairy Products Building at the New York State Fair.

To learn more about Sicilian Breeze Italian Ice and the different products they have, visit SicilianBreezeItalianIce.com.