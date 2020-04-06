Teaching Kids Of All Ages The Importance of Social Distancing

Although many families are practicing social distancing, it can be harder for young children to understand the importance of staying 6 feet apart.

Dr. Pellettiere says empowering children to take care of their grandparents is a way to help them remember social distancing precautions. “We see our older populations are more vulnerable … putting in a grandparent perspective can certainly be helpful,” she adds.

For parents that have older children, Dr.Pellettiere says it’s important to have conversations with teens. “Part of this conversation is us being able to learn from our teenagers. I’m learning from my teen and then turning around and helping other families, as adults stay connected via technology,” she said.

To learn more about Dr.Pellettiere visit her on Facebook at Facebook.com/TanyaPellettierePhD