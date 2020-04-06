Live Now
Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update
Teaching Kids Of All Ages The Importance of Social Distancing

Although many families are practicing social distancing, it can be harder for young children to understand the importance of staying 6 feet apart.

Dr. Pellettiere says empowering children to take care of their grandparents is a way to help them remember social distancing precautions. “We see our older populations are more vulnerable … putting in a grandparent perspective can certainly be helpful,” she adds.

For parents that have older children, Dr.Pellettiere says it’s important to have conversations with teens. “Part of this conversation is us being able to learn from our teenagers. I’m learning from my teen and then turning around and helping other families, as adults stay connected via technology,” she said.

To learn more about Dr.Pellettiere visit her on Facebook at Facebook.com/TanyaPellettierePhD

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

