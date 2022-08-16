(WSYR-TV) — It can sometimes be difficult to get your kids involved in the meal-making process, especially if they’re picky.

It’s tough for parents to figure out how to plan meals and what to make. Heart Health Academy owner Andrea Atcheson and her son Ethan share tips on improving meal prep routines with your kids.

Andrea believes it’s important to be firm about getting your kids to eat healthy, but it’s also important to let your kids have some choices when it comes to meals. During the weekend, Andrea sits down with her family for five to ten minutes and makes a list of what foods they all want to eat for the week. It also helps get the kids more excited about eating the food when they contribute to making the food!

Getting your kids to help out when prepping meals can also be a great way to save time for parents.

For more information on St. Joseph’s Heart Health Academy, visit TheHeartHealthAcademy.com.