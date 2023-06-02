(WSYR-TV) — Don Litzelman was a standout lacrosse player in the late seventies at West Genesee High School. He went on to set scoring records at Geneseo.

And when he died too young of brain cancer, his teammates wanted to honor his memory.

They saw the boondoggle of information cancer patients and their families faced in finding resources. And they decided to do something to make it all a little easier. Brian Kinel heads up the Don Litzelman Foundation, a place to find financial and emotional support when you need it most.

“There are organizations that give financial assistance to cancer patients, but patients are left to find them on their own. We’ve done some research for them and feature 14 organizations that might help cancer patients with financial assistance,” Kinel says. “We also have one that helps patients set up a page to simplify updating their loved ones. We launched in November with 11 organizations and are always looking to add more.”

The foundation also sponsors an award in Don’s honor for the attackman of the year at Litzelman’s alma maters of West Genesee and Geneseo. It comes with a $500 award that the recipient can use for college.

If your family is facing a cancer diagnosis and you are looking for resources, or you would like to support the effort, you can find more online at DonLitzelmanFoundation.org.