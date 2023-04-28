(WSYR-TV) — Alexis Tearney is carrying on her family’s 51-year legacy in the Martial Arts by opening a brand new studio at Township 5 in Camillus.

This journey, though, has seen its ups and downs. During the pandemic, Alexis’ father received a cancer diagnosis. Along with COVID-19, it forced her parents to close their dojo. Alexis took over and has gone from zoom classes, to running sessions in a church, to the new location in Camillus which opens Saturday, April 29.

During Friday’s segment, Alexis brought in two of her students: AJ and Alex to perform one of their karate forms. It provided a little taste of what Tearney’s Martial Arts can offer.

If you would like to learn more about the dojo, you can visit TearneysMA.com.