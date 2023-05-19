(WSYR-TV) — The PGA Championship is gaining the attention of Central New York golfers this week, but next month, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways are asking you to tee it up to support them. Jaime Alvarez shares details of their ‘Tee It Up’ for Girl Scouts golf tournament fundraiser.

Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership experience for girls in K-12. They’re welcoming members, alums, the community and new friends to the tourney.

The historic Dick Wilson/Joe Lee-designed Cavalry Club opened in June 1965 and offers a challenging yet pleasurable experience for all golf levels.

There will be something for everyone – whether you’re a golfer or a supporter of Girl Scouts.

For those skilled golfers who will attend, there will also be a prize payout for Overall Team 1st, 2nd, Blind Draw Position and “Biggest Loser.” Bonus competitions include Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, Skins Competition, 50/50 Cash Putting Contest and $10,000 Hole in One Contest – prizes include a car lease courtesy of Crest Cadillac.

The event will also feature a cocktail hour and fundraising dinner with keynote speaker Melanie Littlejohn, Vice President for New York Customer & Community Management at National Grid, on the Importance & Significance of Juneteenth. It will take place after the tournament.

Anyone can purchase tickets, even if they don’t golf that day. All proceeds raised benefit GSNYPENN’s leadership development programs for girls.

The ‘Tee It Up’ for Girl Scouts golf tournament fundraiser is Monday, June 19 at Cavalry Club in Manlius beginning at 9 a.m. It’s an 18-hole scramble/captain & crew format with individual or foursome packages starting at $200 each. Sponsorships are still available and start at $250. Cocktail hour and dinner tickets are $75 each.

You can visit gsnypenn.org/golf for more information.