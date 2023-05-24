(WSYR-TV) — Jay Carhart is the Director of Golf for Wanoa Golf Course, which he has been playing for 30 years.

Jay had the Bridge Street crew join him outside to show off some clubs, talk about the course and give some tips for fellow golfers.

Here is a little of what Wanoa Golf Course has to offer:

Driving Range – The ALL NEW “POWER TEE” Improves your golf game with nice consistent swings The only one in the area No additional charge to use.

Fully stocked Pro Shop with certified club fitter and builder available to custom make your clubs for perfect performance

Lessons available

Live scoring through Golf Genius

You can learn more about Wanoa Golf Course by visiting their website.