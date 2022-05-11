High school students looking to stay fit this summer can now make it happen for free. Planet Fitness locations across the United States are offering a high school summer pass initiative to students ages 14 to 19.

The company says the program, which runs from May 16 to Aug. 31, is part of their High School Summer Pass Initiative to improve teens’ mental and physical health.

The program was formally known as the Teen Summer Challenge, which launched in 2019 and saw more than 900,000 teens sign up and complete more than 5.5 million workouts over a three-and-a-half-month period, according to the company.

High schoolers can visit the website to pre-register and the program officially kicks off on May 16th. Teens under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club. All participants who sign up are automatically entered into the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes.

Planet Fitness will also award one $500 scholarship in each state, and the District of Columbia, and one $5,000 scholarship grand prize at the end of the summer. The scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or programs.

The company also has COVID-19 protocols in place: