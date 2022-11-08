(WSYR-TV) — Temple Adath Yeshurun has plenty to celebrate at the moment. Not only are they sending off their executive director to retirement and welcoming in a new rabbi, but they are also celebrating 150 years. This Saturday, the temple is holding a concert to celebrate the exciting updates.

The celebration will feature a concert by world-renowned Jewish Bluegrass band Nefesh Mountain. During the event, the new rabbi will be welcomed in. The festivities will also feature a tribute to retiring executive director Barbara Simon.

The concert is this Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. at 450 Kimber Road in Syracuse.

All are welcome. Tickets are available at Adath.org.