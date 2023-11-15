(WSYR-TV) — The Acoustic Guitar project marks ten years in Syracuse this year. This guitar has been passed around to another five musicians, who’ve each have had one week to compose an original song.

Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers brought the project to Syracuse, and this year, Loren Barrigar is one of the songwriters who’ve added their signature to the guitar.

Tim Fox gets the backstory on how this all came to be, and Loren shares his instrumental song, ‘Clear Slate.’

The Syracuse Acoustic Guitar project concert is this Friday, November 17, 8 pm at May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society on E. Genesee St. in Syracuse. For more information and tickets, go to Folkus.org.