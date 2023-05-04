(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Stage has been blessed to have a long relationship with resident playwright, Kyle Bass. His latest production is not the first world premiere he’s presented, but it may be the most personal. Today to talk more about it are Kyle Bass himself, LeAnne Hutchison, and Marjorie Johnson.

Kyle Bass’s latest production is called Tender Rain. He discusses how he has been working on the play for 20 years and how excited he is to have it finally presented on stage. LeAnne Hutchison plays Dolores Millard. She talks about what the play means to her and her role in the production. Lastly, Marjorie Johnson plays Ruthie Mimms who is the backbone of one of the characters. Because of the background of the character, Marjorie explains how she gets inspiration from her mother and grandmother to act out the role properly.

Tender Rain is set in the mid-1950s and is about the friendship between Milton Millard Milton and Ruthie Mimms. This production explores themes of intimacy, race, and prejudice and will touch the hearts of many.

The world premiere for Tender Rain runs through May 21 at Syracuse Stage. For tickets and more information visit SyracuseStage.org or call (315) 443-3275.