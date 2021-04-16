Terakeet Donates 200 Laptops To Syracuse City School District Students

Since 2013, Cause For The Cuse, an organization founded and run entirely by Terakeet employees, has raised more than $180,000 dollars for students in the Syracuse City School District.

Their work has given students the necessary supplies to live and learn, and now they’ve come up with a way to combat one of the district’s biggest problems, virtual learning.

Co-Chair Maeve Wood says that the pandemic threw a wrench in their annual fundraising plans because all of their in-person events were forced to cancel. Instead, they discovered a new way to give back.

“This year because of the pandemic we just really wanted to take things to the next level and fill a need that we knew these kids and these families needed, which is the ability to connect virtually,” she says.

Cause For The Cuse donated 200 laptops to students who weren’t able to connect virtually. They also provided a hot spot for those families who didn’t have access to the internet. And although the organization misses their in-person events, Maeve says making a difference is what matters most.

“It really is such a feel good moment to help the community in a larger a way, and to do it with the support of Terakeet,” she adds. “We realize how much Terakeet cares for the community and we have their full support to give back to the community in ways that we couldn’t even imagine possible.”

Going forward Organizers of Cause For The Cuse hope to partner with other charities and continue to give back in the ways that the community needs.

To learn more about Cause For The Cuse and how they’re continuing to help students and families in need, visit Terakeet.com/Community.