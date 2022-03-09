Terakeet is launching its second apprenticeship program and they’re looking for Syracuse high school graduates to apply.

The company saw so much success with the first program that Outreach Training Manager Collin Kohberger says that the company is looking forward to seeing this happen for the second time.

“We ended up with three apprentices that we hired on full time at the end of the program last year and we just saw so much growth from them and from our department that we knew it was something that we wanted to do again,” he says.

Kohberger adds that the program is designed to open up marketing and technical opportunities to recent graduates. It’s also a great way to learn more about the company that was started and continues to operate here in Central New York.

The program starts with a classroom style environment, giving the group an opportunity to learn more about software skills, about Terakeet and what it means to be a digital marketing specialist. From there, Kohberger adds that the training helps cultivate talent from right here at home, which is very important to the locally-based company.

“I think it really starts with our co-founders who are from the Central New York area and who made the commitment very early on to keep Terakeet local to Syracuse,” he says. “We want to do what we can to make the community better and I think we’ve proven that, not just through this apprenticeship program but through the other programs we’ve also worked with.”

High school graduates looking to learn, listen and work hard in a new industry are welcome to apply. Applications are open and being accepted now through May 13th. Interviews will follow from April through June and the class will be selected in early July. To learn more. visit Careers.Terakeet.com.