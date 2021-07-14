Terakeet’s Mac Cummings Named One of Nations Top CEO’s For Small Companies

When Terakeet CEO and Co-Founder MacLaren Cummings started the company nearly twenty years ago, he and his co-founder Patrick Daniel had big dreams for the future. Since then, those dreams have grown beyond what they’ve both ever imagined.

And just this month, Mac was ranked ninth in the United States and first in New York State as Glassdoor’s 2021 Top CEO for small and medium sized businesses with a 98% approval rating from employees. He’s the only CEO listed with headquarters in Upstate New York.

Terakeet is an enterprise search engine technology company based in Syracuse. It employs approximately 350 people locally and Mac attributes his success to the countless employees who make his dream a reality, he says.

And while the recognition is humbling Mac adds that the secret to his success is twenty years in the making. “It’s been quite a journey. It’s been a fun ride, but I just kind of feel like we’re still at the beginning.”

To learn more about Terakeet and the work they do in Central New York and beyond visit them online at Terakeet.com.



