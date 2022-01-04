Test Your Skills With Syracuse Trivia Company

Question: Who is Central New York’s Trivia Master? Trick question… That’s obviously Multiple Choice… but one good bet is Brian Cocca, the president of Syracuse Trivia Company. For the last eleven years, he and his friends have been staging what are essentially live game shows at bars and restaurants around the area. The pandemic forced them to go remote for a time, but they’re very happy to be back in-person at more than 30 locations each week throughout the region. And Brian says fans have been craving the challenge… and the fun.

Brian started writing questions himself. But after all these years, he now reaches out to many helpers, including his staff and even players. He’s also created a syndicate of trivia hosts around the country to swap questions with to help keep the games fresh. He’s also launched a Happy Hour Challenge on Friday afternoons at select locations, where you can answer questions on your phone.

On National Trivia Day, Steve wondered why fans stick to the honor system when it’s so easy to look things up on your phone. Brian says it’s not so much checking the web for the right answer. The fun is working with your friends to come up funny answers, right or wrong.

Check your own trivia skills as Brian puts Steve and Sistina to the test with questions about Tom Hanks, Elton John, “Shark Tank’s” Kevin O’Leary and more.

And find out where you can connect with trivia sessions throughout the week at SyracuseTriviaNight.com.